February 27, 1931 April 14, 2020 Randolph Junior "Randy" Custer, 89, of Salem, Va., was born on February 27, 1931, and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was an Army Staff Sgt. from 1949 to 1952 and served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1951, receiving the Purple Heart and Korean Service Medal. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a member of Teamster Local Union 171 and retired from Spector Freight Lines. He was also a member of D.A. V. and the American Legion. Randy loved hunting and fishing, but his true passion was cooking. Anyone who entered his home never left hungry and always had extras to go. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Wesley and Ida Sirry Custer; two brothers, Carl R. and Calvin W. Custer; and his two sisters, Margaret Wilson and Frances Martin. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth C. Custer, of Salem, Va.; two daughters, Linda Custer, of Salem, Va., Sharon Huffman, of Roanoke, Va.; two grandsons, Austin Huffman and his wife, Jenae Huffman, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Aaron Huffman, of Roanoke, Va.; sisters, Thelma Anderson, of Catawba, Va., and Betty Jo Bernard, of Troutville, Va.; several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Roger Counts officiating.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virus strikes NRV nursing facilities, Montgomery Co. social service cases increase
-
Christiansburg's Marketplace announces some tenants; still no anchor store
-
Yokohama tire plant to stay closed in Salem, officials say
-
Northam signs history-making batch of gun control bills
-
Carilion announces furloughs, pay cuts
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.