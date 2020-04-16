February 27, 1931 April 14, 2020 Randolph Junior "Randy" Custer, 89, of Salem, Va., was born on February 27, 1931, and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was an Army Staff Sgt. from 1949 to 1952 and served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1951, receiving the Purple Heart and Korean Service Medal. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a member of Teamster Local Union 171 and retired from Spector Freight Lines. He was also a member of D.A. V. and the American Legion. Randy loved hunting and fishing, but his true passion was cooking. Anyone who entered his home never left hungry and always had extras to go. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Wesley and Ida Sirry Custer; two brothers, Carl R. and Calvin W. Custer; and his two sisters, Margaret Wilson and Frances Martin. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth C. Custer, of Salem, Va.; two daughters, Linda Custer, of Salem, Va., Sharon Huffman, of Roanoke, Va.; two grandsons, Austin Huffman and his wife, Jenae Huffman, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Aaron Huffman, of Roanoke, Va.; sisters, Thelma Anderson, of Catawba, Va., and Betty Jo Bernard, of Troutville, Va.; several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Roger Counts officiating.

