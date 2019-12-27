November 25, 1956 December 23, 2019 Harry Clarke "Duke" Curtis was born in Roanoke, Va. to the late Harry Cecil Curtis Jr. and Marilyn Clarke Curtis on November 25, 1956. He was a 1975 graduate of William Fleming High School and graduated from John Tyler Community College in 1978. Duke became the president of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home in 2003 where he was a second generation Funeral Service Licensee in the corporation. He retired in May 2019 after 41 total years of service to a business that had seen 67 years. Over the years, Curtis was affiliated with numerous professional affiliations and community organizations such as but not limited to past president of Virginia Morticians Association, former board member of National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, SunTrust Advisory Board, past Chairman of New Horizons Healthcare Center and United Way of Roanoke Valley Board of Directors. Duke's church organization included Vice Chair of High Street Baptist Church Deacon Ministry and Chairman of the High Street Baptist Church Credit Union. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Trevor Michelle Curtis and his fur baby, Sadie Belle Curtis. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Patricia Reynolds Curtis; children, Tiffany Kali Curtis, Patrick (Tennille) Clarke Curtis Sr; his nephew who is like a son, Donté Nicholas Curtis; grandson, Patrick Clarke Curtis Jr.; sisters, Saundra (Robert) Eaves and Cecil-Maria Otey; brother, Ceasar (Joann) Hancock; daughter-in-love, Lauren Danine Harris; mother-in-law, Marian Reynolds Gray; in-law, Joyce Ann Daniels; aunt, Lillie Mae (James) Johnson; special cousins, Charlene Curtis and Sharolyn Grant; and Nickey (Byrl) Wright, life-long friend; and brother, George "Kila" (Eva) Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12 p.m. at High Street Baptist Church with the Dr. Rev. William L. Lee officiating and the Rev. Serenus T Churn Jr., eulogist. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 6 until 8 p.m. at High Street Baptist Church. Interment will be at Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, Va. The public viewing will begin on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 4 p.m. Flowers may be delivered directly to High Street Baptist Church after 4 p.m. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Curtis, Harry Clarke
