December 23, 2019 H. Clark "Duke" Curtis passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at his residence. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at High Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Serenus T. Churn, officiating. The interment will be in the Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, Va. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at High Street Baptist Church, 2302 Florida Ave. Roanoke, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com and emails to Davis-Turner@hotmail.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Curtis, H. Clark
