H. Clark "Duke" Curtis, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at his residence. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Curtis, H. Clark "Duke"
To plant a tree in memory of H. Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.