CURRIN, Hallie Virginia Jenkins March 12, 2020 Hallie Virginia Jenkins Currin, 89, of Hillsville, passed away on March 12, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Currin was born in Carroll County, Va., to the late Arthur and Nettie Virginia Ward Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Freddie Currin; son, Charles Arthur Currin; daughter, Carol Currin Padgett; great-granddaughter, Railey Faith Horton; and a sister-in-law, Frances Currin Charles. Survivors include her children and their spouses, Jerry Currin and Joyce of Hillsville, Susan Webb of Hillsville, Jane Currin of Knoxville, Tenn., Fred Ward Currin and Tracey Edwards of Hillsville; son-in-law, Jack Padgett of Loudon, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Lois Anne Currin Rector of Cleveland, Tenn.; grandchildren, Shelly Currin Horton, Sheila Currin Richmond, Wendy Webb, Brenda Webb Leath, Charles Currin, Catherine Currin and Stryker Currin; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a very special thank you Wanda Vaughan, Susie Cooley, Montana Hall, Karen Alderman, Teresa Sizemore, Jeanette Horton, and Mountain Valley Hospice for their wonderful care. Funeral services were held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kaye Seay officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain Plains Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mountain Plains Cemetery Fund or Mountain Plains UMW at P.O. Box 304 Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

