June 16, 2020 Myrtle Raines Cupp, of Christiansburg, passed away at the age of 100, on June 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyrus and Mary Jane Raines; husband, James Cupp; sons-in-law, Virgil Spradlin, and Richard Akers; brothers, Paris, Cecil, Woodrow, John, and Dick Raines; and sisters, Emma Raines, Ivadean Taylor, and Virginia Reynolds. Myrtle is survived by her three daughters, Joyce Spradlin, Iola Bishop and husband, Jerry, and Judy Akers; grandchildren, Grady Spradlin (Patti), Brian Bishop (Tonya), Rhonda Schmid (Jim), Karen Wade (Dale) and "Chuck" Akers (Anna); great-grandchildren, Tony (Amanda), Nick (Kayla), Adaline, Cassie, Callie, Drew, Jessica, and Sarah; as well as special great-niece, Cathy Cook, special niece, Sandra Reynolds; and special nephews, Bruce Raines (Shirley) and Rick Cupp (Dot). Thank you to Friendship South and Good Samaritan Hospice for their care and help with Mom. Graveside services will be private.

