April 7, 2020 Gary Louis Cundiff, 68, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Bridgett; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Jack Scott; children, Brian, Pamela, and Emily; and six grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Cundiff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.