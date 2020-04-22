April 18, 2020 Della Cumbow, age 56, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Carrie Salmons and her fiancé, Curtis Buckner; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Larry Cumbow, all of Roanoke, Va.; sisters, Cindy Bosell of Tomball, Texas; Dawn Peterson of Spring, Texas, Rachel Cumbow and Amanda Johnston both of Roanoke, Va.; two nieces, two nephews, and one great-niece. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Mt View Cemetery, Vinton. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home.

