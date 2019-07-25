CUDD Marvin Lee December 3, 1932 July 22, 2019 Marvin Lee Cudd passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born in Gaffney, S.C. to JD and Lois Cudd. He had one brother Joe Dean"Buddy". Marvin, a fearless Navy veteran who was part of the elite Frogmen, was a graduate of Clemson University in Electrical Engineering. Marvin married Joan Faye Slough of Buena Vista, Va. in 1955. He worked as Director of Engineering in the furniture division of Singer Corporation. In 1974, he entered Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest N.C. where he earned his Masters of Divinity degree. After graduation, Marvin pastored East End Baptist Church in Roanoke Virginia until 1985, then pastored Huber Heights First Baptist Church in Ohio until his car accident. Marvin loved to share his love for Jesus and considered his church members his family. After the car accident in 1989 Marvin medically retired and he and Faye moved to Fayetteville NC. He is survived by his three daughters, Mary Lee and Shannon Cudd of Fayetteville and Linda Cudd of Xenia, OH. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Village Baptist Church with Pastor Nick Smith officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
