July 13, 1957 May 10, 2020 Illes "Illie" John Csorba, 62, of Plano, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois to Illes and Elizabeth Csorba, he lived in many places, but chose to call Roanoke, Virginia his home for the majority of his life. Illie was passionate about all things mechanical and loved every car and bike he owned. In his spare time he was always working on cars or tinkering with them. He loved to know how things worked. Illie's career led him through many paths and the one he loved the most was consulting for supply chain management solutions. He excelled at anything he put his mind to. Illie was also devoted to his faith as a Catholic. He is survived by his son, Christopher Illes Csorba of Roanoke, Virginia; his daughter and her fiance, Katie Csorba Porterfield and Timothy Kelley of Roanoke, Virginia; the mother of his children, Carolyn Keck of Roanoke, Virginia; and his mother, Elizabeth Csorba of Plano, Texas. He was preceded in death by his sister and father, Elizabeth and Illes Paul Csorba of Plano, Texas. Illie was a remarkable person who had his quirks, but that is what made him so special. He will be remembered as someone who could make anyone laugh and who cared for his family deeply. He was proud of his Hungarian roots and loved learning about history. There will never be enough words to describe the person he was as he was truly one of a kind.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia changes how it counts COVID-19 testing, adding antibody tests to the daily tally
-
Driver pleads no contest in downtown Roanoke crash that killed pedestrian
-
Sales at Virginia ABC stores are at near-holiday levels; here's what Virginians are drinking
-
Salem takes first steps toward adjusted school start times, bus routes
-
Starlite Drive-In to show movies again soon
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.