January 29, 1919 May 1, 2020 Helen Kinzie Crumpacker, 101, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on January 29, 1919, in Troutville, Virginia. Helen was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Cloverdale Church of the Brethren and was an alumni of Bridgewater College class of 1940. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, George B. and Stella G. Kinzie; her husband of 59 years, J. Morris Crumpacker of Crumpacker Orchards; her siblings, Verna LaRue, Gilbert Kinzie, Mildred Rudisill, Raymond Kinzie, James Kinzie, and Robert Kinzie; and grandson, Lance Moore. She is survived by her son, James (Jimmy) Crumpacker Jr. (Nancy) of Salem; daughters, Jean Brown (Donald) of Harrisonburg, and Debby Moore of Roanoke; grandchildren, Sharon Crumpacker, James (Jay) Crumpacker III (Jessica), Treva Collins, and Lauren Kase (Keeva); and great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Andrew, and Julia Crumpacker, Asher Collins, and Ketch and Claire Kase. The family wishes to thank Janice Jones for the excellent care that she provided Helen and for others who provided for her care. A private graveside service will be held at Daleville Cemetery with Pastor Patrick Starkey officiating. A memorial service will be held at Cloverdale Church of the Brethren at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

