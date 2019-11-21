May 22, 1947 November 18, 2019 Anita Cheryl (Sherry) Cruff, 72, of Roanoke, Va., passed from death into everlasting life on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1947, in Roanoke, the eldest daughter of the late Carl and Retta Hambrick. In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy" Cruff; and her beloved son, Kenneth Beckner. She was a member of Life Church where she enjoyed working the nursery when she was able. Sherry retired from working at the Roanoke City Jail as a Medical Records Clerk. She will be remembered for her loving heart, great sense of humor, love of travel, adventure, yard sales and flea markets, Las Vegas, caring personality, calm demeanor, and her delicious deviled eggs! But oh, how she loved her family. Surviving is her awesome daughter, Joy Renee Meeks and her husband, Christopher Meeks, who attended to her every need and has been her rock; three stepsons, Michael, Robert and Justin Cruff; and her three precious grandsons who lit up her life, Adam, Ryan and Aiden Meeks, who lovingly referred to her as, "Nana." Also surviving are her sisters, Dreama Whisman, Dawn Alls, Carlita McNeil, and Julie Bell and her husband, J.R.; one brother, Carson Hambrick and his wife, Lisa; a "special" sister, Tammy Wolfe; cherished best friend, Gloria Simmons; and a plethora of amazing nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service in celebration of her life will be conducted at noon on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Life Church, 7422 Deer Branch Road, Roanoke, with Pastor Joshua Crouse officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com. Sherry is HOME now, and God is so good.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.