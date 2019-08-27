CROY Julian Douglas April 15, 1935 August 23, 2019 Julian Douglas (Doug or Pooch) Croy, from Long Shop, Va., born April 15, 1935 peacefully slipped away from this earth on the evening of August 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Wilson Croy and Grace Fleetwood Jones Croy; wife of 19 years, Barbara Mabry Croy; son, Julian (Jay) Douglas Croy II; two brothers, Dalbert (Pete) Wilson Croy and Charles Garnet Croy; plus two faithful canine companions, Cody and Harper. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Croy Bostic; sisters, Elizabeth Joan Alt (Darwin), Donna Jean Croy Miller (Roy B.), Oueda Gaye Croy Linkous (Sammy), Fleeta Faye Croy, and Janet Croy Crittendon; grandchildren, Ryan Bostic, Emilee Bostic Askin (Sebastian), Matthew [Croy] Duncan, Tanner [Croy] Duncan; and one great-granddaughter, Avery Askin; plus many nieces; nephews; and other family members. He was a proud Navy veteran who served on the USS Wisconsin and after discharge worked at the Newport News Shipyards, and built his Radford home from the ground up with his wife, Barbara in 1974. He enjoyed bluegrass music, baseball, and Judge Judy. His nickname "Pooch or Poochie" was earned because a dog dared bite him as a child and he bit him back. This tenacity continued until the day he died. His daughter would like to thank all those who cared for him over the year especially his sisters, and nephew, Bruce Hamlin. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to his chosen charities: American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the Julian (Jay) D. Croy, II Scholarship Fund at Radford High School. Condolences may be sent to 598 Taylor Street, Radford, Virginia.
