August 20, 2019 Marian Amelia Crowner of Roanoke, Va., was called home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at age 88 with her loving husband by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Irene Rima; and her siblings, Nelson, Donald and Dorothy. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, Carlton W. Crowner, children and spouses, David Crowner (Natasha), Nancy Cheatham (Chuck), Ron Crowner, and Sharon Alls (Carson); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marian was a full-time housewife and mother until her children were grown. She then completed a nursing program and received her LPN. Marian worked as a private duty nurse until she retired. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states. The family wishes to thank the City of Salem EMS and Fire Department and Amedisys Home Health, with a special thank you to Dr. Chetna Jha of Lewis Gale Physicians. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army of Roanoke.
