May 28, 1937 March 14, 2020 Phyllis Ann Rickman Crowgey passed away at her home in Roanoke County, Va., on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 82, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Roanoke, on May 28, 1937, to Herbert and Louise Rickman. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim, to whom she was married for 61 years; son, Jim Jr. and his wife, Susan; daughter, Mary Beth; granddaughters and their husbands, Beth and Blake Layfield, Theresa and Winn Seay, Caitlin and Sean Amirzadeh, and Sarah and Marcus Gillon; great-grandchildren, Sophia and James Layfield; and special niece, Janet Sheppard. Phyllis worked for many years as a first-grade teacher's aide at South Salem Elementary, a job that allowed her to share her love and concern for children. Over the years, she brought home many students who needed help due to physical disabilities or difficult family circumstances, or simply the love that she gave them so generously. In later years, she managed, then owned and managed, The Clothes Rack, a women's and little girls' clothing shop in Oak Grove Plaza. Many women in Roanoke County fondly remember shopping for special little girls' dresses there, often after receiving a call from Phyllis that a new shipment would be arriving on a Tuesday morning. Her kind heart, friendly personality, and genuine interest in others shone in this little community shop. Phyllis was a loving and gentle spirit who always put others first and never sought the spotlight. She loved her family and friends, planting flowers, chatting on the phone, shoe shopping, creating wreaths and floral arrangements, taking beach trips with her family, and spending time at Smith Mountain Lake - particularly when she drove the pontoon boat. She was never happier than when she and Jim built a home there, which she decorated with her own bright and cheerful style. She was an active member of the Indian Pointe Property Owners' Association until she could no longer participate, planning summer picnics at the shared pool, as well as community Christmas parties. Phyllis also hosted many wonderful Crowgey family reunions and birthday parties on her and Jim's big back deck in Roanoke. Neighbors will remember block parties held in their front yard, with live music and plenty of good food. Alzheimer's took nearly everything from her over time, but it could not steal her essential kindness, and while she could no longer speak coherently in the last chapters of her life, she never lost the words signaling agreeability and compassionate understanding: OK, I know it, sure, that's right. Her family would like to thank her loving and devoted caregivers, Ebony Thompson, Monique Thompson, Jasmine Thompson, and Ricarda Calloway, without whom they could not have managed to keep her in the comfort of her own home, as well as her friend and hairstylist of many years, Joe Jones, who called on her at home to keep her looking beautiful over the last year and a half of her life. We also appreciate the compassionate care of Carilion Hospice nurses Sarah, Jimmy, and Patience, who were very supportive during the last two weeks of Mom's life. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Doug Paysour officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to Meals on Wheels, through the League of Older Americans. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus-related closings, cancellations and postponements
-
Roanoke County police respond to self-inflicted gunshot at Tanglewood
-
VHSL puts spring sports on hold
-
Virginia Tech, Radford University move classes online amid coronavirus pandemic
-
UPDATED: VDEM employee tests positive for coronavirus; Virginia Gov. Northam bans events over 100 people statewide
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.