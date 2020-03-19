CROWGEY Phyllis Ann Rickman March 14, 2020 Phyllis Ann Rickman Crowgey, 82, of Roanoke County, Va., passed away on March 14, 2020. Services for Thursday, March 19, 2020, have been canceled and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel (540) 989-3131.

