December 6, 2019 Betty Ayers Crowder, 78, of Fincastle, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy V. "Sonny" Crowder Jr.; and 12 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and Robert Dooley; numerous nieces and nephews including special niece, Linda DeWitt; and kitty companion, Abby Rose. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Chaplain Ray Sloan officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.