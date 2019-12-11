December 5, 2019 Estelle Beverly Crouse, age 89, of Pulaski, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was a member of United Holiness Church. Estelle was known for her love of cooking and the quality of every meal. She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Crouse. She is survived by her children, Rita C. Tabasa, Eleanor Crouse, Joanie Crouse, and Jeffery (Tanya) Crouse; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Betty Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Spirit of Life Worship Center, 239 16th Street, Pulaski, VA 24301, The Rev. LaDell Slaughter, officiating. Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary, www.jarnigansmortuary.com.

