February 6, 2020 Gerald H. Cross, age 86, of Blacksburg, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Gerald was born in Marshall, Minnesota, to the late Marvin and Bertha Cross. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth; children, Tim (Karla), Betsy Sinkoff (Brian), and Sarah Sutherland (David); and nine adored grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

