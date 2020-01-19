May 10, 1970 January 15, 2020 Gary Allen Cross, 49, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home in Summerville, S.C., surrounded by his family. He was a United States Marine having served in the Persian Gulf, City of Radford Police Officer, Border Patrol Agent and Customs K9 Officer with United States Customs and Border Protection. Survivors include his devoted wife and caregiver, April Dawn Cross; sons, Parker and Spencer Cross, both of Summerville, S.C.; mother and stepfather, Wanda and Larry Humphrey of Radford, Va.; father, Russell N. Cross of Eggleston, Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and James Jones of Charlotte, N.C.; nephew, Nicholas Jones; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Interment with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. In lieu of flower, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, American Brain Tumor Association, or to Medical University of South Carolina Health Hollings Cancer Center. The Cross family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
