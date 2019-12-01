CROMER Ruth Carolyn Long July 13, 1932 November 27, 2019 Ruth Carolyn Long Cromer, 87, of Salem, Va., went to the Lord for final resting on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was born in Monroe County, W. Va., on July 13, 1932. She later moved to Maryland where she worked for and retired from a small electrical plant after nearly 20 years before making her home in Salem, Va. Preceding her in death were her parents, Lewis Gaston and Annie Adele Chambers Long; the father of her children, Conrad Cromer; son, Leslie Thomas Cromer; son-in-law, Freddy Laster; and siblings, Lewis Long, Virginia Crawford, and Aubrey Long. Her surviving family includes her children, Richard Lee Cromer and wife, Barbara, and Phyllis Sharon Cromer Laster; grandchildren, Holly Michelle Cromer Ireland and husband, Patrick, DeeAnn Nicole Laster, Heather Nicole Cromer Blevins and husband, Rodney, Derick Edward Laster and wife, Angela, and Keith Allen Cromer; great-grandchildren, April, Logan, Katelyn, Amber, Emma, Makayla, Ashton, Bradon, Noah, and Jaxon; and siblings, Donnie Long and wife, Lois, Louella Fesperman and husband, Tony, Nellie Mills and husband, Lonnie, Evelyn Willis and husband, Bob, and Cornelia Dunn and husband, Larry. Special appreciation is extended to Heartland Hospice for their services. The celebration of Ruth's life will take place on Monday, December 2, 2019, with a period of visitation beginning at 1 p.m. followed by a service beginning at 2 p.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. Interment will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
