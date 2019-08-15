CROMER Linda Beasley August 26, 1940 August 14, 2019 Linda Beasley Cromer, 78, of Radford, Va., passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church and retired from Beatrice Foods where she worked for over 27 years in accounts payable. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Zeda Beasley; and her husband, Darrell Cromer. She is survived by several cousins and extended family. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Dublin with Rev. Ersell Alderman officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Linda's name to the Radford Humane Society, PO Box 581, Radford, Va. 24141. The Cromer family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

