CROCKETT Rowena Mae Lafon Porterfield July 9, 2019 Rowena Mae Lafon Porterfield Crockett, of Narrows, passed away the evening of July 9, 2019, at Carilion Giles Community Hospital, in Pearisburg, Va., on her 91st birthday. Born in Newport and raised in Kire she was a daughter of the late Hobart McKinley and Ethel Pearl Dowdy Lafon.She was a graduate of Pembroke High School, as a youth was baptized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and was retired as a retail clerk from the Virginia ABC Board. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Eugene, James, McKinley and Bobby (Timer); and her sister, Kathleen Langford. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Deborah Griffin (Barry) of Roanoke and Tammy Martin of Narrows; her granddaughters, Angel Montgomery (Larry), Sierra Villanueva (Denis) and Shae Rose; as well as several nieces and nephews, whose love and caring will always be remembered. A special thank you to Jean Lafon for the outstanding care and love she provided. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke, with Pastor Eddie Kendall officiating. Burial will follow in the Kire Community Cemetery on Big Stony Creek in Giles County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the services. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Giles Lifesaving and Rescue Squad, P O Box 439, Pearisburg, VA 24134, in appreciation of the care they provided for Rowena in difficult times. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.

