CREWS Marguerite Peggy November 4, 2019 Marguerite Peggy Crews arrived in Heaven on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Crews Jr. and her parents Virginia and Leslie Hendrickson. She is survived by her children, Margo C. Underwood (Clay), Virginia E. Crews, William E. Crews (Melissa), her four granddaughters, Currie U. Pfretszschner(Maik) Marguerite Cole, Cayton and Campbell Underwood. Peggy a devoted wife, mother, and Nana Poo, spent years serving others at Green Valley, Clearbrook and Mt. Vernon Elementary Schools. A graduate of Beaver High and Radford University, member of A.S.T., was loved by many who were considered family. In lieu of flowers, donations to her schools is appreciated. A celebration of Peggy's life will occur at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Simpson's Funeral Home, Peters Creek Road.

