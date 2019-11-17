December 2, 1937 November 4, 2019 Marguerite (Peggy) Crews, 81, arrived in Heaven early Monday, November 4 2019. A truly wonderful wife, devoted mother, and loving grandmother who fought bravely during her illness. She was born December 2, 1937, in Bluefield, West Virginia, the daughter of Leslie "Red" and Virginia Thornhill Hendrickson. She was a proud graduate of Beaver High School in Bluefield, and graduated from Radford University in 1960. She began her teaching career in Roanoke, and taught in the Roanoke County school system for many years, lastly at Green Valley Elementary. She was also a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Junior Womans Club, and Totera Club. Peggy was always the life of the party, and never met a stranger. She was always ready with a joke to tell. She was always the first to laugh at another's joke, or her own, which only added to the humor. Her kind heart and generous spirit was unmatched, and she was beloved by all who knew her, and will be deeply missed by many. Her grandchildren will miss her dearly and loved their 'Nana Poo' greatly. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Curry Crews Jr.; brother, George "Buzzy" Hendrickson; and special uncle, Dr. George T. Thornhill (and Freddie). She is survived by her children, Margo Underwood (Clay) of Chesterfield, Virginia Crews (Douglas) of Asheville, North Carolina, and William E. Crews(Melissa) of Roanoke; granddaughters, Currie Pfretrzschner (Maik) of Seattle, Washington, Cole Underwood of Arlington, Cayton and Campbell Underwood of Chesterfield; two nephews, Les (Amy)Hendrickson of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, and Scott Hendrickson of Roanoke. She is also survived by several close cousins and other family. Peggy was blessed to have so many kind and wonderful friends who were like family. They are too numerous to name, but their support and assistance has been invaluable to the family during this difficult time. The family thanks all who gave their time, treasure, jokes, support, and love to Mom. We also wish to thank Heartland Hospice for their help and care. A memorial celebration will be held November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Amy Ziglar officiating. A reception sponsored by friends and family will follow. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to a favorite charity, or do an act of kindness for someone in her memory. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police continue search for suspect in Franklin County homicide
-
Fugitive’s family urges him to yield
-
'You're not a serial killer, right?' she texted before she died. N.J. prosecutors say that's exactly what he was.
-
Financial details of Virginia Tech's recently announced future non-conference games
-
Greenway holdout Walker foundry ceases production, land up for sale, but lawsuit against Roanoke to continue
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.