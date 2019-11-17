December 2, 1937 November 4, 2019 Marguerite (Peggy) Crews, 81, arrived in Heaven early Monday, November 4 2019. A truly wonderful wife, devoted mother, and loving grandmother who fought bravely during her illness. She was born December 2, 1937, in Bluefield, West Virginia, the daughter of Leslie "Red" and Virginia Thornhill Hendrickson. She was a proud graduate of Beaver High School in Bluefield, and graduated from Radford University in 1960. She began her teaching career in Roanoke, and taught in the Roanoke County school system for many years, lastly at Green Valley Elementary. She was also a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Junior Womans Club, and Totera Club. Peggy was always the life of the party, and never met a stranger. She was always ready with a joke to tell. She was always the first to laugh at another's joke, or her own, which only added to the humor. Her kind heart and generous spirit was unmatched, and she was beloved by all who knew her, and will be deeply missed by many. Her grandchildren will miss her dearly and loved their 'Nana Poo' greatly. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Curry Crews Jr.; brother, George "Buzzy" Hendrickson; and special uncle, Dr. George T. Thornhill (and Freddie). She is survived by her children, Margo Underwood (Clay) of Chesterfield, Virginia Crews (Douglas) of Asheville, North Carolina, and William E. Crews(Melissa) of Roanoke; granddaughters, Currie Pfretrzschner (Maik) of Seattle, Washington, Cole Underwood of Arlington, Cayton and Campbell Underwood of Chesterfield; two nephews, Les (Amy)Hendrickson of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, and Scott Hendrickson of Roanoke. She is also survived by several close cousins and other family. Peggy was blessed to have so many kind and wonderful friends who were like family. They are too numerous to name, but their support and assistance has been invaluable to the family during this difficult time. The family thanks all who gave their time, treasure, jokes, support, and love to Mom. We also wish to thank Heartland Hospice for their help and care. A memorial celebration will be held November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Amy Ziglar officiating. A reception sponsored by friends and family will follow. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to a favorite charity, or do an act of kindness for someone in her memory. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

