April 22, 2020 Alvaro Crespo wasn't your average guy. Friendly, strong, and comically funny with a broad smile and laughter that filled a room, Al, 55, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after an unflinching battle with cancer. It was Earth Day, appropriate for a man who meant the world to so many people. There was little Al couldn't do and nothing he was afraid to tackle. He was a jack of all trades and a master of many. As a building inspector for the City of Roanoke for 12 years —it's only bilingual one — Al approached his job proudly as a city representative who was both knowledgeable and helpful, eager to move the job along and contribute to the city's progress. Firm but fair, he was respected and well-liked by contractors, tradesmen, homeowners and his co-workers. Many, who only knew him only casually, considered him a friend. A true doer, Al lived and loved to work. Always ready to lend a hand, he gave generously of his time and expertise regardless the size of the job. If the radio was blaring Bob Seger and a carpenter's pencil was between his teeth, don't interrupt; he was deep in concentration working at a speed most people couldn't keep up with. Al could design and construct anything from birdhouses to buildings. His lawn was manicured and dotted with fruit trees and flower beds. Cars were maintained and covered. Everything in the house worked to maximum efficiency. Need a table? Al would make it from scratch whether it was welding the steel and tiling the top or constructing it from reclaimed wood. Have something you couldn't fix? Call Al and he would walk you through the repair or advise what to get. Nothing seemed to be too much trouble. And, boy, could he cook. The son of Maria and Eutiquio Crespo, who emigrated from Spain in the 1950's, Al was born in Detroit in 1964 where his father established a chain of laundromats and dry cleaners. Raised in a large and boisterous family of seven brothers and sisters, his love of big sit-down dinners and lively get-togethers was ever present. Known for his burritos, paella, and flan, he enjoyed producing delicious meals always served with a basket of warm bread. Al exuded warmth and cordiality. As a visitor, you were offered a drink before you could sit down, and if children were present, he was soon on the floor with them dragging out paint, crayons and projects that enthralled him as much as them. Before settling in Roanoke, Al traveled the world supervising construction projects in Singapore, Taiwan, and Puerto Rico even working on Euro Disney in France. He enjoyed visits to Spain where his parents returned after retirement, and he never failed to bring back presents to share with friends, family, and coworkers. The void that Alvaro Crespo leaves in the lives of those who loved him is immeasurable. Left to cherish the memories of 'Alvie' are his sisters, Maria Luz and Vicky, brothers Eutiquio and Xavier, his wife of 20 years, Jeanne, her mother, Sandra, the extended Cole family, and special friends Rhonda and Bob. A host of others will miss his guidance, his infectious personality, and his sense of fun. People often thought Al worked too hard. Perhaps some inscrutable instinct pushed him to accomplish all he could in the shortened life he would be given. Loquacious and lovable, a man of strong opinions, Al was not concerned with a legacy. But still, there is one. He left an indelible impression on others, especially those he held close. If anything, Al would want those who cared for him to pay it forward. Reach out to others. Be kind and helpful. Don't waste time. Say what you'll do and do what you say. Show up for your family. Be true to your word. That is the way he lived his life. That is his legacy.
