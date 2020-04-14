April 9, 2020 Jancie Z. Cregger, of Roanoke, passed away at Raleigh Court Nursing Home on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the age of 85. Jancie is lovingly remembered by her sons, Randall Cregger and Ramey Cregger; her daughter, Rhonda Lynn Cregger; sisters, Shelby Cook, Sally Slusher, Nancy Clavert, and Linda Green; two brothers-in-law, Harold Cook, and Don Helms; as well as multiple nieces; nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forest Grove Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 693 Mt. Moriah Rd., Eagle Rock, VA 24085. Condolences to the family may be offered online at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com.
