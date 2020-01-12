January 9, 2020 Thelma Stanley "Nana" Creedle, 90, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melfred R. Creedle. Thelma is survived by her daughter, Debbie C. Brown; son, Ed Creedle and his wife, Dr. JoAnne Lopes Creedle; grandchildren, Christopher Brown and his wife, Nicole, D.C. Brown, Melissa Brown Chase and her husband, Aaron, Michael Creedle, Veronica (Roni) Creedle, and Victoria Creedle; and great-grandchildren, Ali Brown, Callen Brown and Sylus Chase. The family wishes to thank the staff of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital ER Unit, Transitional Care Unit and especially Dr. Stewart and the Palliative Care Unit. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Family Promise of Greater Roanoke, 37 E. Clay Street, Salem, VA 24153 or to the Crib Ministry of Greene Memorial United Methodist Church, 402 2nd Street, Roanoke, VA 24011. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
CREEDLE, Thelma Stanley
To plant a tree in memory of Thelma CREEDLE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.