CREASY Juanita Virginia October 17, 2019 Juanita Virginia Creasy, 101, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Creasy; parents, Alonza A. Cawley and Flora Mercer Cawley; sister, Ellene Kidd and her husband, Charlie Kidd; brother, Roy Gordon Cawley; brother-in-law, Ronnie Creasy; niece, Zetsie Stevens and her husband, Dan Stevens. Juanita worked at Salem Hosiery Mill for many years until it closed it's doors. She was a member of Villa Heights Baptist Church for many years until they moved. She then attended CommUNITY Church. Juanita was a long time attendee at the Senior Center in Salem, Va., where she enjoyed crafting and having fellowship with many friends. She is survived by her nephew, Wayne Cawley and wife, Dianne Cawley; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Creasy and Mary Lou Cawley; and other family members and friends. Juanita passed while living at Spring Arbor Senior Living in Midlothian, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Juanita's name to, CommUNITY Church, 1923 E. Main St., Salem, Va. 24153 The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Lotz Salem Chapel. Funeral service will follow visitation at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with Pastor Dan Carawan officiating. Interment immediately following in Sherwood Memorial Park.
