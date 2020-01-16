January 14, 2020 Allen "Al" Creasy, 84, of Roanoke, Va., passed away at home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was the husband of Ann Creasy. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at First Church of God, 5008 Hildebrand Road, NW, Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
