CREASEY JR., Versel Lewis December 19, 2019 Versel Lewis Creasey Jr., 75, of Moneta, Va., transitioned into his Eternal Life on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Versel and Gertrude Creasey. Lewis was the owner of Shoprite in Moneta for many years, which is where he met many of his friends as well as his co-workers. He was a compassionate and caring person to so many in our community. If you needed help, he was there for everyone, truly a generous person. We have lost a sweet and generous man. Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife, Louise, that always had his support; daughter, Kristi Shrader and boyfriend, Terry; son, Jay Karr and wife, Audry; son, Richard Creasey and wife, Toni; special grandson, Christopher Shrader and his girlfriend, Courtney Wells; Robbie Camden; grandson, Brent Griffin, MD; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Aubrey Creasey and his wife, Lynn, and their children; special friend, Bo Ferguson and Odell; two special nurses, Nate and Sharon; Chaplain Seth McCormick; and his pets and dumpster kitties. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with Chaplain Seth McCormick officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Carilion Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
