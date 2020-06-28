Sarah Childs Crawford passed away at the age of 87 on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Richard Crawford; and her son, Wallace "Pete" Clark III. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Terry; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Lakeland Masonic Lodge, 2742 Grandin Rd, SW, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity Lutheran Church, 4040 Williamson Rd, where Sarah was a longtime member.

