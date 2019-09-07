CRAWFORD Paul Emory September 3, 2019 Paul Emory Crawford (KB4KKQ), 78, of Troutville, Va., passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A celebration of Paul's life will be 1 p.m. Saturday September 7, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Pastor Rob Marsh officiating. Burial will be at Daleville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 4930 Country Club Road, Troutville, Va. 24175. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

