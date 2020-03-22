March 22, 1937 March 19, 2020 Devoted Family Man. Retired Senior Vice-President of Pulaski Furniture Corporation. Faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Pulaski. Invaluable Community Servant. Passionate Virginia Tech Fan. Dignified. Intelligent. Respected. Generous. Tender-hearted. On Thursday, March 19, 2020, Ira Shelton "Pete" Crawford's kind and generous soul transitioned from this earthly world to begin a new life with his God and with his loved ones who passed on before him. Just three days before his 83rd birthday and five days before his 59th wedding anniversary, Pete's body finally surrendered, and he peacefully died with his loving wife, Betty Lou, holding his hand. Pete was born in Roanoke, Va. on March 22, 1937, to A.L. Crawford Sr. and Courean Crawford. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, A.L. Crawford Jr.; sister, Candace Brogdan; nephew, Scott Crawford; brother-in-law, Phil Rife; and nephew, Neil Rife. He is survived by his faithful wife of 59 years, Betty Lou; his daughter, Paige and son Shannon (Corinna); his brothers, Gary (Betty) and Tom (Chris); his adopted brother, Jim Brogdan; his grandchildren, Megan, Sam, and Emily; his sisters-in-law, Sandy Rife (Phil) and Kathy Cox (Toby); his nephews and nieces, Chance (Danielle), Chris (Paula), Craig (Nicole), Michelle Robach (Eric), Tammy Rucker (Susan), and Alex Kirkland; and many special friends and neighbors who loved him beyond measure. Due to the current health crisis in our world, a celebration of Pete's life will take place once it is safe for everyone to gather together. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Research hospital in Memphis, Tenn. The Crawford family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
