February 15, 2020 Daniel Wayne "Wolf" Craven, 53, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

