September 6, 1921 April 25, 2020 Margaret Emily Corbell Crate, age 98, of Christiansburg, passed away peacefully from this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020, to continue serving others in the next. A generous and kind individual she taught us by example all that we needed to know; how to be kind and respectful to all, to always think of others first, to help anyone in need, to forgive completely, and how to accept all hardships and move on. She did all this graciously; never harming another soul intentionally or speaking an unkind word, exhibiting true and pure love to her family and to all of those that she knew. More concerned about the well-being of others than of herself, she touched many and was universally loved; she mentored many young women through the Young Women's Association at North Riverside Baptist Church, and many of those women maintained their relationship with her through the decades that followed. Margaret was born on September 6, 1921 in Newport News, Virginia to Mark Corbell and Jennie Todd Corbell Beckley. She was a lady of two coasts, growing up in Newport News and going to college in Ventura, California. Upon returning to Newport News, she met her husband Harold Crate who was working as an engineer at NASA, they were married on September 8, 1943 which resulted in a long and loving marriage. Their hobbies were numerous, and their interests varied, late in life they spent many years traveling extensively throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. A love of outdoor activity led to her and Harold's active participation in the Tidewater Appalachian Trail Club camping, hiking, canoeing, climbing, and making friends. They were instrumental in the construction of the Putnam Cabin near Waynesboro still in use by trail club members today. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, David; and sister, Irene Reed (Millard). She is survived by her sons, Steve Crate (Linda), Christiansburg, Va., Jeff Crate (Ann), Blacksburg, Va.; granddaughters, Jennie Crate (Heather), Firestone, Colo., Emily Jefcoat (Tyler), Watkinsville, Ga.; great- grandchildren, Easton and Finn Crate and Margaret "Maggie" and Bonnie Jefcoat; sister, Cynthia Dunbar (Scott), Santa Paula, Calif.; and many special cousins both in the eastern and western United States. Due to current restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial to celebrate Margaret's full and amazing life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tidewater Appalachian Trail Club at P.O Box 8246, Norfolk, VA 23503, or Post-Polio Health International (information at http://www.post-polio.org/donhow.html). Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Petersen: It’s quiet in Virginia
-
Va. sees flattening of curve, but it's too soon to loosen restrictions, health official says
-
Patterson, Robert Alexander
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.