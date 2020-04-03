CRANE, Mary Christine Harth July 21, 1921 - April 1, 2020 "Her children arise up, and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praiseth her." Proverbs 31:28 KJV Mary Christine Harth Crane, 98, of Vinton, Virginia, returned to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning of Wednesday, April 1, 2020. There she joined her beloved husband of 65 years, Calvin R. Crane; her parents, David and Ava Lona Harth; and her seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her brother, Herbert Harth of Valparaiso, Indiana; and her sisters-in-law, Rose Harth of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Mary Brown Crane of Roanoke, Virginia. Also surviving are her daughters, Cynthia Ann Jones (Darryl) and Sharon Crane Bohon. Mary Christine's legacy includes three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was a loving aunt to many precious nieces and nephews. Mary Christine began her nursing office training at the Mercy House Mobile Clinic. She was employed and further trained by Dr. Homer Bartley as his office nurse in 1941. When Dr. Bartley went in service in 1942, she worked for Dr. Stratton. In 1944, Mary returned to Dr. Bartley's practice and worked full-time until 1956. After the birth of her children, she worked part-time for Dr. Bartley for 20 more years at the Boxley Building in downtown Roanoke. She and Calvin taught Sunday School at Waverly Place Baptist Church for 22 years. Mary led the G.A.'s and Acteens for 10 years and participated in the Baptist Visitation Ministry from 1989 to 1994. After retirement and in between caring for her grandchildren, Mary and Calvin participated in the Southeast Action Forum and worked at their neighborhood election polls. Special thanks to her care providers at Berkshire Health & Rehab where she resided for over five years, to her roommate, Frances Mitchell and family, the Reverend Adam Triplett and the members of Waverly Place Baptist Church. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park with the Reverend Wayne Sellers officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waverly Place Baptist Church, 1407 Kenwood Boulevard, Roanoke, VA 24013. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.