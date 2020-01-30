December 25, 1940 January 28, 2020 James C. Crane of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born on December 25, 1940, in Corning, N.Y. Jim made his way to Roanoke in the early 1980s, where he met and married Lois, the love of his life. Jim and Lois were happily married for 29 years. They traveled widely and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He shared his passion for all things Notre Dame wherever he went. Jim was well known in Grandin Village and had many friends that cared for him. He was predeceased by his wife, Lois Crane; parents, Claude and Catherine Crane; and sisters, Eileen McIntosh and Kathleen Heverly. Jim is survived by his sister, Marlene Pym; stepchildren, Kevin Stanton, Anne Britt (Ron) and Sandy Keoughan (Tom); grandchildren, Tara Keoughan, Sean Keoughan, Bailey Geary, and Alex Britt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel - Downtown. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will be at the Village Grille from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday so please feel free to stop by and share your stories about Jim. The family requests, contributions be made to Angels of Assisi. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
CRANE, James C.
To plant a tree in memory of James CRANE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.