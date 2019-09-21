September 15, 2019 Calvin R. Crane, 102, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel (540) 982-2221.

