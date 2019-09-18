February 27, 1917 September 15, 2019 "I am the resurrection and the life." John 11:25 Calvin R. Crane, 102, of Roanoke, Va., left on Sunday evening, September 15, 2019, to return to his Heavenly Father and beloved parents, James Antony Crane and Annie Eanes, as one of 21 brothers and sisters from Pittsylvania County. Calvin served in the 1st Armored Division in the North African and European Theaters and was awarded two Bronze Stars for his valor. He was married for 65 years to his surviving wife, Mary Harth Crane (98), and together, they cared for seven of their parents and siblings assisted by Mary Brown Crane, surviving sister-in-law, of Roanoke, Va. Calvin and Mary impart a legacy of love and service to their daughters, Cynthia A. Jones (Darryl T. Jones) and Sharon Crane Bohon. Calvin is survived by three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, and one expected in February of 2020. Calvin was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and their families. Calvin and Mary taught Sunday School for 22 years at Waverly Place Baptist Church. He held life memberships at the American Legion Post #3, H.H. MacKenzie Chapter 3 DAV, Fincastle Rifles Camp 1326, as well as volunteering at the polls and advocating at the Southeast Action Forum with his spouse. Calvin loved his second home and extended family at the Salem VAMC Community Living Center Unit 2-2. All his dedicated care providers made his home there a pleasant and happy experience for over four years. Calvin will always be remembered rolling up and down the hallways in his wheelchair singing. There will be a visitation for family and friends at Oakey's Vinton Chapel on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel followed by burial at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com. "Special Thanks" to the Reverend Adam Triplett of Waverly Place Baptist Church, the Fincastle Rifles, and the United States Army Honor Guard.
