June 24, 2020 Cletus L. "Craig" Craighead, 69, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was a long time employee of Lucas Construction Co. Surviving family includes his son, Shane (Nancy) Craighead; daughter, Tara Garland; grandson, Keegan Craighead; twin brother, Curtis (Sue) Craighead; sisters, Nancy Brown of Vinton, Jeanie Craighead of Buchanan, Carolyn Bray of Vinton, Vickie (James) Smelser of Blue Ridge, Donna Hatter of Montvale, and Robin (Ralph) Meador of Blue Ridge. A gathering of friends and family will take place on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton. The family extends a special thank you to the Lucas Construction family and employees as well as John and Shirley Mullins and the employees of Vinton Pawn Shop and many other friends. Thanks to Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.
