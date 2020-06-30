August 15, 1940 June 27, 2020 David Edward Craig, 79, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with his family and his pastor at his side. He was born on August 15, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Edward George, and Rena Dooley Craig. David was preceded in death by 15 cats, and four Dobermans: Inga, Hugo, Heidi and Otto. He grew up in the Roanoke area. David graduated in 1958 from Jefferson High School and served proudly in the Army National Guard. David loved drag racing his 1955 T- Bird. He loved trains and planes and was a skilled photographer. He enjoyed fishing and gardening, working in the yard and home maintenance projects. David had a way with animals and was known in his neighborhood as "The Cat Whisperer." He retired from Elizabeth Arden after 30 plus years of service. David attended Faith Baptist Church in Salem. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Edith Arthur Craig; his son Lynn Craig (Kathy); daughter, Linda Leigh Craig; step-daughter Faith DeLong; grandchildren, Hannah Craig, Ella Hopkins, Gabriel "Gabe" Craig, Christina "Tina" Sprouse, William "Tommy" Sprouse, Daniel "Danny" DeLong. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor G.F. "Junior" Westmoreland officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Please respect his family's request for no home visits at this time. Those wishing to make memorials, please consider Faith Baptist Church in Salem, 900 8th St., Salem VA 24153. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
627 Hardy Rd
Vinton, Virginia 24179
12:00PM
627 Hardy Rd
Vinton, Virginia 24179

