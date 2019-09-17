September 14, 2019 Sandra Reedy Craft, 69, of Troutville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Troutville Baptist Church with the Rev. Carol Johnston officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

