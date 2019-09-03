January 7, 1953 August 29, 2019 Ruby O. Craft, 66, of Cave Spring, Va., was called home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Leon Craft; children, Pamela (Rick) Hubbard, Ashley (David) Umberger, and Kenneth "Bud" Craft; three grandchildren, Erika Janney, Kendall Hanson, and Sean Craft; two great-grandchildren, Greyson Hanson and Fisher Janney; brother, Charles (Pam) Overstreet; niece, Whitney Overstreet; and special cousin, Gayle Pringle. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Charles "Clem" and Evelyn Overstreet; and brothers, Carrington and Clayton Overstreet. She was born on January 7, 1953, in Fredericksburg, Va. Ruby graduated from Cave Spring High School. She was a Roanoke County Bus Driver for 36 years. Ruby was affectionately known by her kids as 'Ms. Ruby." She was a devoted mother and grandmother and especially loved Myrtle Beach trips with the family. Ruby will be greatly missed by her family, friends and school kids. A Celebration of Life will be conducted from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. The family requests memorial donations in her name to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

