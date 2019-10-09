May 5, 1942 October 7, 2019 Martha F. Craft, 77, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 7, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on May 5, 1942, to parents, Roy J. and Varina D, Firebaugh. She was predeceased by her parents, Roy J. and Varina D. Firebaugh; her sister, Edith M. Craighead; her brother, Roy J. Firebaugh Jr.; and her husbands, Sanford M. Bower Sr. and Gene C. Craft. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Sanford M. Bower Jr. (Sandy) and Clayton M. Craft (Clay); her sister, Beatrice F. Gaylor; and several nephews, cousins and many friends. Martha was a loving wife and mother. She was a lifetime member of Vinton Baptist Church where she dedicated 22 years working within their literature department. Martha was a former president and life member of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA). She further dedicated 18 years to the Salvation Army Christmas Stocking Project filling 700 Christmas Stockings for underprivileged children and bringing joy to the lives of others who could not provide it. Martha was a dedicated civil servant to her community working 46 years for the City of Roanoke in its Solid Waste Division. On January 11, 2012, she was honored by Mayor David A. Bowers of the City of Roanoke for her 46 years of service. She was an avid painter of ceramics dedicating hours to the craft and has left numerous art works to be cherished by her family. The family would like to especially thank the Lewis Gale Infusion Center and their special doctor, Vandana Karri, and staff for their special care during her cancer treatment. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Dr. Chris Monroe officiating. A luncheon to honor her life will be held at Vinton Baptist Church following the conclusion of services. Donations may be made to the Leukemia Society or to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Florida inmate's secretly recorded film shows the gruesome reality of life in prison
-
Luisa Cutting pleads guilty to Radford murder of Alexa Cannon; sentenced to 20 years
-
Dublin man, 20, sentenced to 15 years in child exploitation case
-
No way to sugarcoat Virginia Tech’s ‘embarrassing’ defensive performance
-
Virginia Tech football: Clock finally strikes zero, as Hokies, Hooker stun Miami 42-35
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.