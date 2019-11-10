CRAFT Hiram Erick October 29, 2019 Hiram Erick Craft was born and went to heaven October 29, 2019. Services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made to Hiram's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

