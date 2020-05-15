May 12, 2020 George Francis Craft of Salem, Va., entered into Heaven on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 86. He was predeceased by his wife and soul mate of 60 years, Inez H. Craft; parents, Howard Allen Craft and Goldie Caldwell Craft; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Dreama and Julian Zimmerman, and Barbara and Joe Huffman. He is survived by daughter, GiGi Craft Hall and husband, Chris; son, George F. Craft II and wife, Kim; six grandchildren, Krisanna Hall Miller and husband, Travis, Chelsey Hall, McKinley Craft, Hunter Craft and fiancé, Eric Bagwell, Braxton Terry and wife, Amy, and George F. Craft III (Trey); and two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Paxton Miller. Our family is eternally grateful for our inspirational patriarch. Through his life he has displayed a clear reflection of strength and resilience, rising from a childhood tarnished by polio, paralysis, and death of his father, all at an early, precious time in his life. With fortitude and determination, he was able to persevere, accomplish a successful career at HAJOCA Corporation where he was honored and revered by colleagues, and all the while, provide a nurturing, loving home for his family. We are grateful to have had the gift of his presence in our lives and are comforted knowing he is now standing tall and walking with our Lord. On Saturday, May 16, 2020, the family will gather for a private viewing from 10 until 11:30 a.m. at Oakey's South Chapel. A Graveside Service open to family and friends will follow at 12:00 noon at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
