CRAFT Billy Joe January 26, 1929 July 30, 2019 Billy Joe Craft, 90, of Roanoke, Va., died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial. He was born January 26, 1929 in Botetourt County, Va., a son of the late Neil Craft and Ruth. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Katherine Ruth Craft. He is survived by his children, Billy Michael Craft and wife, Joanna and Susie Lemon; grandchildren, Chris Dunbar (Les), Mandy Smith and Michael Craft; seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice especially Jamie, Jean, Cindy and Lisa and Carilion Palliative Care and Jason for all the care and support. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 prior to the service. A celebration of Billy's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home Chapel, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, 24083 with the Reverend Carol Johnston officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com

