September 18, 1939 March 9, 2020 Linwood Everett Craddock, 81, of Princeton, formerly of Roanoke, died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Princeton Community Hospital. Born on September 18, 1939, in Narrows, Va., he was the son of the late Otis and Martha Holland Craddock. Linwood was a retired heavy equipment operator, building roadways most recently with Baker Construction. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Shirley Jean Craddock; children, Sylvia Cox, Charles Craddock, and Harold Craddock; stepchildren, Raymond Moyer and Joanne Moyer; sister, Dovie Hazelwood; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Ashworth Baptist Church on the Athens Road with Pastor Myron Tilley officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the service hour at the church. The family will honor Lindwood's request, that he be cremated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made either to The American Diabetes Association, WV/SE OH Office, 1221A Ohio Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064 or The American Heart Association, 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. The Craddock family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.

