September 18, 1939 March 9, 2020 Linwood Everett Craddock, 81, of Princeton, formerly of Roanoke, died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Princeton Community Hospital. Born on September 18, 1939, in Narrows, Va., he was the son of the late Otis and Martha Holland Craddock. Linwood was a retired heavy equipment operator, building roadways most recently with Baker Construction. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Shirley Jean Craddock; children, Sylvia Cox, Charles Craddock, and Harold Craddock; stepchildren, Raymond Moyer and Joanne Moyer; sister, Dovie Hazelwood; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Ashworth Baptist Church on the Athens Road with Pastor Myron Tilley officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the service hour at the church. The family will honor Lindwood's request, that he be cremated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made either to The American Diabetes Association, WV/SE OH Office, 1221A Ohio Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064 or The American Heart Association, 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. The Craddock family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.