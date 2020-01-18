January 14, 2020 Wilkie Monroe Cox, 79, of Christiansburg, Va., formerly of Floyd County, passed away suddenly on January 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Berman and Ila Cox; an infant son and daughter, and stepdaughter, Kimberly Allen. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Bonnie Bradley Cox; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Craig Beale of Roanoke, and Jessica and Ryan Marquart of Christiansburg, and daughter, Anita Ferguson of Pilot; sisters, Wanda Hollandsworth of Christiansburg, and Bonnie and Harlan Wade ofRoanoke; grandchildren, Christopher and Sierra Ferguson, Hunter Linkous, Cody Ferguson, Mackenzie Linkous, Jayden Marquart, Ava and Emma Beale, Addison Marquart, Grayson Marquart; and great-grandson, Evan Ferguson. Also nieces, nephews, numerous cousins and special friends. Wilkie retired from Kollmorgen/Inland Motors in 2018 after 34 years and previously worked for Corning Glass Works. He loved listening to Old Time music and watching Nascar races. He was a devoted Dallas Cowboys and Dale Earnhardt fan. He enjoyed working in the garden and spent many years helping his parents on their farm in Floyd County. He also loved spending family vacations in the Great Smoky Mountains. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and loved spending time with his family more than anything. He will be missed by so many. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shake Smith and Pastor Mike Vest officiating. Interment will follow at the Cox Cemetery in Floyd.
Cox, Wilkie Monroe
